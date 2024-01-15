Nigeria: How We Delivered Govt's Privatisation Agenda for 7 Years - Ex-BPE Boss

The immediate past Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, has given insight into how the bureau conducted the Federal Government privatization agenda for over six years.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 8, removed Okoh as BPE's Director General.

Reacting to the development on his Facebook page, Okoh said it had been an incredible experience working in government for the past six years and eight months.

He said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve my country in the space of privatization and economic reforms. I thank the extremely professional young men and women at the Bureau of Public Enterprises for their commitment to the ideals of efficient optimisation of public assets and Government Owned Enterprises.

"I am certain that posterity will deliver a decent verdict on the various projects and reforms that we delivered across key sectors of the economy, and more importantly on the high sense of integrity with which they were delivered.

"Finally, I am grateful to God for the opportunity, and quite elated to have served the nation without blemish."

Below are some of BEE's accomplishments under his watch:

Core investor sale of 60 percent shares of Yola Electricity Distribution Company;Core investor sale of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Limited.

Core investor sale of 20 percent shares of Geregu Power Plc, Concession of Warri Old Terminal Port, Core investor sale of Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc,

Asset sale of Mineral House and Asset sale of Makeri House.

Others include Privatization of Omotosho Power Plant (up to financial bid opening), Privatization of Oloronsogo Power Plant (up to financial bid opening), Privatization of Ihobvor Power Plant (up to financial bid opening), Privatization of Calabar NIPP Power Plant (up to financial bid opening), Privatization of Geregu NIPP Power Plant (up to financial bid opening) and concessioning of Zungeru Hydropower Plant among others.