Nigeria: Economy - Nigerians Patronise Locally-Made Clothes to Cut Cost

Nigerians no longer care about what people say or do as far as whatever strategy they adopt can solve major and minor problems thereby reducing costs.

Before foreign clothes, shoes and bags were part of the things Nigerians used to showcase their level of wealth but today the reverse is the case.

No average Nigerian is concerned about the display of wealth today as they now go for locally made clothes as far as they look elegant and presentable in whatever they wear.

Economy & Lifestyle discovered that they either buy the already made clothes from the local manufacturers or retailers or make one using beautifully designed materials.

Miss Linda Osareme, a banker said: "It is alarming the way the prices of things are increasing.

"No reasonable average Nigerian will think of buying one cloth for N100,000 not to talk of N50,000 when heavy bills are awaiting him or her.

"Before I used to buy turkey gowns, skirts and blouses at N20,000. Now, a gown costs N100,000. And the economy is not smiling at all.

"I had to resort to buying Nigerian-made clothes. They are cheap and of good quality. It was then I even realised I was wasting money buying those foreign clothes."

Mr. Fidelis Mbisike, a businessman, said: "I wear Nigerian-made clothes. They are cheap and affordable.

"If I don't tell you you will never know. All these chiffon shirts are locally made. Even some of these jean trousers and plain material pants are made here.

"I have bills to pay and buying expensive clothes will do me no good. Nobody will see something unique and not go for it but with the current state of the economy, you have to spend wisely."

On her part, Mrs. Abidemi Benson, a civil servant, said she makes her gowns through her seamstress.

"Who has the money to buy foreign clothes in this present economy? Even the fairly used clothes are now very expensive and also fade quickly.

"What I do now is buy materials like crepe chiffon, and silk of different colours and give it to my seamstress at Tejuosho market to make whatever style I want.

"For gowns, I pay N2,500 and skirts N2,000. For blouses or tops, I pay N1,000 to N1,500 depending on the style. With N5,000 to N6,000 I have an already made gown.

"If I don't have the time to wait, I buy locally made clothes at an affordable price. Nobody cares about what you wear now but how you look. Everybody is only concerned about the stomach."

This development has put smiles on the cheeks of local manufacturers of these clothes who are mainly fashion designers who use materials like crepe, plain and vintage chiffon material, nets of various qualities and colours among others to make dresses various designs.

Styles, like up-and-down shirts, gowns, crop tops, shorts, and trousers of various sizes and designs are now seen to have flooded the clothing market.

Retailers are seen in areas like the Tejuosho market, Idumota, and Oshodi among other big markets buying these clothes and selling them in stores and online.

A visit to Tejuosho Modern Plaza where various designs, brands and quality materials are sold revealed that among other materials, a yard of crepe material is sold for between N800 and N1,500 per yard, while vintage chiffon is sold for N700 to N1,200 per yard.

Net materials range from N500 to N3,000 per yard. It all depends on their quality.

Further investigation revealed that you can spend just N5,000 to get your material and make a gown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, a ready-made up-and-down Nigerian wear goes for N3,000 to N5,000 whereas foreign brands are sold for N50,000 and above.

According to Mr. Uzo Lazarus, a wholesaler of female clothes: "People who sell clothes in retail patronise us from very early in the morning till 4 p.m.

"Before, the patronage was very low. But since last August, we have recorded increased patronage."

Mrs. Ireti Ifayemi, a unisex cloth seller said: "The economy is not smiling at all. Before I was selling cothes from Turkey and other foreign countries like Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

"I had to reduce the quantity I bought because people were no longer going for them due to their high prices.

"That was when I started buying Nigerian-made clothes. I do go to Aba or Onitsha to get them and also get them from Oshodi.

"I discovered that people now prefer buying them due to their affordability. I sell more Nigerian clothes than the foreign ones."