Nigeria: Govt to Establish More Industrial Clusters in 36 States

15 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, (FMITI), Dr Doris Anite, has said the federal government plans to establish more industrial clusters as well as revive existing ones to drive Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and industries across the country.

Anite stated this during an interaction with government officials and members of the business community in Kano State, adding that the clusters would provide access to subsidized inputs, power, access roads and other infrastructures necessary to drive the industries and SMEs to greater productivity and profitability.

According to the trade minister, President Bola Tinubu had charged the ministry to encourage agriculture and overall development of non-oil exports, a statement over the weekend by her media unit said.

The president's mandate, Anite said, would be actualised through the process of industry clustering.

"For us, making these industries competitive is a major goal of this ministry, especially now that the African Continental Free Trade Area is developing. It is important that we help the industries and the SMEs reduce their costs of production so that they can compete favourably in a larger market."

