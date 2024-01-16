Nigeria: Don't Worry About Japa, We'll Train More People, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

16 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians not to be worried about the mass exodus of young professionals to other countries.

Japa is a local parlance for the mass exodus of skilled professionals seeking greener pastures abroad.

Tinubu, who made the call while on an official visit to Imo State to witness the inauguration of the second term of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri yesterday, said more Nigerians would be trained to fill the vacancies that exist as a result of those relocating overseas.

"Don't worry about what you are hearing about Japa syndrome. We will train more people and supply them," Tinubu said.

