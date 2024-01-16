Nigeria: Brain Drain and Funding Challenges in Nigeria's Health Sector

opinion

Over the years, Nigeria has dealt with a profound crisis plaguing its healthcare system, exacerbated by the alarming rate of brain drain among its highly-skilled medical professionals. Nigeria's health sector is in a precarious state as doctors, nurses, and other essential healthcare personnel depart the country for greener pasture abroad.

A closer look at the issue reveals a critical factor that fuels brain drain, which is harming our health sector. The consequences of this phenomenon are dire, and have led to a shortage of healthcare professionals, compromising the overall quality of healthcare services in Nigeria.

One of the key reasons for brain drain in the Nigerian health sector is chronic underfunding which has resulted in dilapidated infrastructures and insufficient resources. Healthcare facilities in the country suffer from a lack of modern equipment, outdated technology, and inadequate supplies.

Motivated by their desire to provide high-quality care, healthcare professionals flee to countries whose healthcare infrastructure is well-maintained and adequately resourced.

Brain drain can also be linked to the frustration healthcare professionals experience due to lack of basic tools and resources necessary for their work. Insufficient funding for the maintenance and upgrade of healthcare facilities creates an environment that fails to attract and retain skilled professionals.

Funding issues in the Nigerian health sector have led to the constant issue of inadequate remuneration and poor working conditions for healthcare professionals. Despite their importance in society, doctors and nurses are often provided with meagre salaries, delayed payments, and a lack of essential benefits. The financial strain, coupled with challenging working conditions, can serve as a powerful motivator for them to seek opportunities abroad, where they can be better compensated and work in more conducive environments.

Several organisations in Nigeria have lamented funding issues and poor remuneration of our healthcare personnel. The Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, and the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, have organised strikes and issued ultimatums to the federal government to improve the nation's health sector.

Last year, NARD asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency for the health sector. The NMA also spoke out against the Federal Government's decision to implement a no-work, no-pay plan in response to an indefinite strike by NARD.

The lack of funding allocated to training and development programs within the Nigerian health sector also plays a role in the brain drain crisis. Healthcare professionals want to seek continuous learning opportunities and career advancement, however the insufficient funds for training limit their growth within the country.

The scarcity of adequate investments in professional development not only harms the retention of local talent but also encourages healthcare professionals to pursue opportunities abroad, where they can further their education and skill sets. A united effort is needed to address funding challenges and combat brain drain in Nigeria's health sector. Boosting investments in healthcare can create an environment that will retain and lure back skilled professionals. Some of these strategies can be implemented by the federal and state governments to mitigate the impact of brain drain:

*Remuneration improvements: Increase healthcare professionals' salaries and benefits to make them more competitive on an international scale. Ensure timely salary payments, address concerns about delayed payments, a common issue among healthcare workers.

*Enhanced Working Conditions: Allocate sufficient funds to enhance healthcare facilities, ensuring modern and well-maintained conditions, comfortable accommodations, and safe working environments. Investment in technology and equipment to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to state-of-the-art tools and resources.

*Investment in Training and Development: Funds should be allocated for continuous professional development programmes to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals.

*Establish partnerships with educational institutions to provide ongoing training and learning opportunities for healthcare workers.

*Research and Innovation Grants: Create funding for local medical research and innovations to attract professionals interested in making healthcare advancements. Provide research grants to healthcare professionals, encouraging them to stay in Nigeria while pursuing groundbreaking research.

*Infrastructure Development: Allocate funds for the construction, renovation and maintenance of healthcare infrastructures (hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities). Equip healthcare facilities with modern technology and the necessary resources to provide quality patient care.

*Telemedicine and E-Health Initiatives: Allocate funds for telemedicine and e-health initiatives to enhance accessibility and appeal of healthcare services to professionals. Invest in technology infrastructure to support telehealth services, reducing the need for physical relocation of healthcare workers.

*Community Engagement and Support: Fund community programmes to raise awareness about healthcare professionals' importance in local communities. Establish support networks and incentives for healthcare professionals, including housing assistance, transportation, and other benefits.

*Long-Term Strategic Planning: Implement and develop long-term plans for the healthcare sector, ensuring sustained and increased funding over time. Conduct regular assessments of funding needs and adjust budget allocations to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

It is undeniable that the brain drain crisis in Nigeria's health sector has a strong link to constant funding challenges over the years. To reverse this trend, concerted efforts and strategic investments in the healthcare system are essential. Adequate funding can improve infrastructure, enhance working conditions, and provide opportunities for professional growth, ultimately stemming the tide of skilled professionals leaving the country.

By addressing the root causes of brain drain through increased funding, Nigeria can build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare sector that meets the needs of its population.

Ms Abisola is a corps member serving with PRNigeria Centre Abuja