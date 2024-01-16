Nigeria: Boat Mishap With 100 Passengers On Board in Niger - NSEMA

An undisclosed number of persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap which occurred in Borgu Local Government area of Niger State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward with passengers estimated to be around 100, including goods, grains and other valuables going to Wara market in Kebbi State.

Confirming the incident, Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said the accident happened yesterday afternoon, adding that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State.

According to him, the agency was yet to ascertain the number of deaths and survivors at press time.

He said search and rescue operations were ongoing by local divers, the agency desk officers and local government officials.

