Nigeria: Boat Mishap With 100 Passengers On Board in Niger - NSEMA

16 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi

An undisclosed number of persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap which occurred in Borgu Local Government area of Niger State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward with passengers estimated to be around 100, including goods, grains and other valuables going to Wara market in Kebbi State.

Confirming the incident, Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said the accident happened yesterday afternoon, adding that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State.

According to him, the agency was yet to ascertain the number of deaths and survivors at press time.

He said search and rescue operations were ongoing by local divers, the agency desk officers and local government officials.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are ongoing by the local divers, Nsema desk officers and local government officials.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.