Nigeria: NAFDAC Investigates Quality of Paracetamol Brands On Sale

Lagos — The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, is investigating the presence of fake and substandard paracetamol brands in the open market in Nigeria, following viral reports of research alleging that nearly all of the paracetamol tablets sold in Nigeria are possibly under-dosed.

In a statement yesterday, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency had ordered a market survey to sample and test paracetamol brands sold across the country.

Adeyeye, who debunked the accuracy of the research finding, described the report as misleading, even as she described the science as questionable.

She said NAFDAC had met with the leadership of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN, to inform them of the agency's intent.

In the statement, titled, "Nearly all paracetamol tablets in Nigeria are possibly under-dosed: Initial NAFDAC response," Adeyeye confirmed that the agency had received a copy of the publication of the research findings of the subject.