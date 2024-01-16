Nigeria: NAFDAC Investigates Quality of Paracetamol Brands On Sale

16 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe

Lagos — The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, is investigating the presence of fake and substandard paracetamol brands in the open market in Nigeria, following viral reports of research alleging that nearly all of the paracetamol tablets sold in Nigeria are possibly under-dosed.

In a statement yesterday, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency had ordered a market survey to sample and test paracetamol brands sold across the country.

Adeyeye, who debunked the accuracy of the research finding, described the report as misleading, even as she described the science as questionable.

She said NAFDAC had met with the leadership of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN, to inform them of the agency's intent.

In the statement, titled, "Nearly all paracetamol tablets in Nigeria are possibly under-dosed: Initial NAFDAC response," Adeyeye confirmed that the agency had received a copy of the publication of the research findings of the subject.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.