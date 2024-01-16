Ghana to Issue Flegt Licence

16 January 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi

Ghana will begin issuing Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licence for exports to the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) this year, the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, has disclosed.

According to him, this followed a meeting in Brussels, Belgium in September last year, of the Joint Monitoring and Review Mechanism (JMRM) body for the country's FLEGT Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) with the EU.

Again, under the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+Programme (GCFRP), Ghana has become the second country in Africa after Mozambique, to receive payments from the World Bank trust fund, for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

So far, he said 972,456 tons of carbondioxide (CO2) emission reductions were validated and verified by the World Bank for the first monitoring period (2019).

Related Articles

Mr Allotey said Upfront Advance Payment (UAP) of USD1,323,501.00 was received in 2020, from the $4,862, 280 of carbon payments from the World Bank in January 2023.

Under the REDD+Programme, Mr Allotey said the FC Board, led by Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, members of the Project Steering Committee, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Global Shea Alliance, had paid a working visit to outdoor the first 1,000 grafted shea seedlings.

The project intends to plant 3.5 million grafted shea seedlings to restore degraded shea parklands," he said.

Similarly, he reported that, FC had signed a Letter of Intent with Tullow Oil PLC to give the oil company a one-year exclusivity over an identified project area.

"The nature-based carbon offset programme will focus on the Western part of the transition zone in Ghana (Bono and Bono East Regions) in line with Ghana's REDD+strategy. The signing of an Emission Reduction Payment Agreement (ERPA) will provide funding to the Commission to undertake initial project development activities," Mr Allotey said.

For the top 10 export, he reported that, from January to October 2023, Ghana exported 139, 835.4 m3 of Teak to India, valued at 51,517,633.86 Euros (63.55 per cent), Ceiba to Togo, 7,241.5 m3, valued at 12,370,908.81 Euros, (3.29 per cent) Papao/Apa to Vietnam, 5,157.8 m3, valued at 4,369,546.32 Euros (2.3 per cent).

Wawa, Germany, 4,193.3 m3 at 2,173,072.08 Euros (1.91 %) Eucalyptus to Saudi Arabia, 3,188.2 m3 valued at 1,159,942.99 Euros, (1.45%), Mahogany to United States of America, 2,834.7 m3, at 2,755,204.15 Euros.

The total exports was 169,380 m3 and valued at 78,849,258.97 Euros, Mr Allotey added.

On the promotion of Eco Tourism, the FC CEO said the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2022, was awaiting Presidential assent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.