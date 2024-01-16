Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery - NNPCL Shops for Private Operator

16 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

In a move to boost efficiency and productivity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is seeking to transfer the operations of the Port Harcourt Refinery to a private entity.

This was disclosed in an expression of interest notice issued by NNPCL on its website and shared on its X page yesterday.

The Port Harcourt Refinery is one of the four refineries owned by NNPCL, with a refining capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd).

By December, 2023, NNPCL announced the successful completion of the Area 5 section of the refinery, including the mechanical completion and flare start-up.

Also, the CEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, stated that the second phase of repair works of the refinery would be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

NNPCL stated that it was looking for "reputable and credible Operations and Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain one of its refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation's fuel supply and energy security obligations."

The contract for the operation of the refinery will cover a wide range of refinery business processes, including crude oil receipt and storage, refining, product storage and distribution and maintenance.

Interested companies must have a minimum average annual turnover of at least $2bn for the fiscal years ending in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. They must also have a proven track record of operating and maintaining refineries of similar size and complexity.

Meanwhile, experts have opined that NNPCL's decision to hand over the operation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to private entities is a significant step in the ongoing reform of the Nigerian oil and gas sector. The move is expected to attract much-needed investment into the refinery and improve its operational efficiency.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.