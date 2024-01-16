Nigeria: Bayelsa Sets Up Traffic Advisory Council

16 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — The Bayelsa State Government has set up a 10-member Road Safety Advisory Council to work with other appropriate government agencies to ensure safety on the roads in the state.

Inaugurating the council at the Government House, Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the council was set up in line with the Road Safety Act which made provision for the statutory body in every state of the federation.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who emphasised that the safety of passengers and vehicles plying the roads was the primary responsibility of the council, identified some intra-state roads like the Amassoma and the Opokuma roads as highly prone to automobile accidents.

He, therefore, called on motorists and Bayelsans to cooperate with the council to achieve its goal of maintaining safety on the highways.

In his remarks, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Matthew Egbe, ex-pressed gratitude to the state government for setting up the council, expressing optimism that the move would promote the safety of Bayelsans.

