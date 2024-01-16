Nigeria: Residents Flee As Bandits Attack Military Camp in Katsina

16 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim, Katsina

Katsina — Heavily armed bandits have attacked a military camp in Nahuta village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The bandits, said to be in their numbers, stormed the military camp at about 11:30pm on Sunday, wielding weapons, including AK-47 rifles, and attacked the military men on guard.

Daily Trust gathered that the security personnel at the camp successfully repelled the assailants, even though the bandits were able to set ablaze military vehicles and damage other properties during the encounter.

In a coordinated attack, some of the bandits also proceeded to invade Nahuta town, where they ransacked shops, homes, and made away with valuables and domestic animals worth millions of naira.

The development created tension and apprehension in the area even as some residents have started deserting the communities over fear of further attacks.

A military source in the area told Daily Trust that over 100 terrorists were involved in the assault on the military camp, during which they burnt two military vehicles.

The source said the attackers, came in three groups and tried to overwhelm the military, leading to a strategic retreat to avoid casualties.

Following the attack, residents of Nahuta were seen fleeing the community in fear.

They were said to be afraid of further attacks after the bandits looted their shops, seized food items, and killed several cattle.

The fleeing residents were reported to have sought refuge in nearby communities such as Batsari town and Wagini village, perceived to be relatively safe.

The Katsina State police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, and the spokesman of the 17 Brigade Nigeria Army in Katsina, Oliza Ethinlaiye, were yet to comment on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.