Nigeria: Stakeholders Urge Bauchi Govt to Invest in Para Sports

Some sports stakeholders in Bauchi State have called on the state government to invest more in para sports, to change the perceptions of people living with disability.

The stakeholders who made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday appealed for more funding for para sports in the state.

Mr Mubarak Kobi, a Sports writer, said funding para sports would encourage more participation in Paralympic games and promote the rights of persons with disabilities.

"This will also contribute to the development and exploring more talents amongst people with disabilities.

"We are endowed with immense talents, if the talents are properly harnessed and the right structures and facilities put in place, they would go places,"he said.

Kobi said that with enough funds, a bigger pool of athletes has the potential to attend bigger and world-class competitions.

Alhaji Garba Dukku, a former staff of the Bauchi State Sports Council, said supporting persons with disability in sports should be a consistent development in the society.

"Para-sports is a veritable platform to engage people with disability and win laurels for the state and the country.

"Therefore, there is a need for the government to put in place policies that will fast-track the development of para-sports," he said.

Dr Sabastine Dauda, a Sports enthusiast, who lauded the performances of para-athletes at the just concluded para-sport in Abuja, called for more funding and attention to them.

NAN