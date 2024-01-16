Nigeria: 'Don't Succumb to Pressure,' Nasarawa Women Beg Supreme Court Judges

Lafia — Ahead of today's Supreme Court hearing of the Nasarawa State governorship election, a cross section of women, yesterday, stormed the streets of Nasarawa, pleading with the Supreme Court panel not to succumb to pressure but let their conscience determine the outcome of the case.

The protesting women also begged the justices to allow the will of the people to prevail, as expressed on the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Addressing newsmen after the protest, leader of the protesting women, Mrs Hanatu John, said among others, "We believe that justice would be delivered in the governorship dispute of Nasarawa State considering the heartwarming and courageous judgments in the cases of Kano and other states last week.

"We are appealing to the judges not to succumb to pressure from anybody. Doing so will destroy the names and reputations you built over the years.

"We mothers are on the street of Lafia to remind our Supreme Court justices that it has been done in Kano and other states, Nasarawa should not be an exception. Justice is not only delivered on earth, so we should be conscious of the judgment on our last day on earth.

On her part, anotyer leader, Jemilatu Hussaini, among others, said: "The court should review the BVAS records of Gayam and Ciroma Electoral Wards of Lafia Local Government Area and other places where rigging was alleged to have taken place during the March 18 election before passing their judgment.

"Doing so will ensure that justice is properly ensued and would also restore the confidence of the people in the electoral process.

"We are trusting God that justice will be served to the people of Nasarawa as done in other states.

"We are confident that the judges will place the unity, peace and the general interest of the citizenry above individual interest."