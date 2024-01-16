Nigeria: 'Govt to Provide Electricity to People in Unserved, Underserved Communities'

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has vowed that the Federal Government will provide electricity to unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria.

The minister said this on Monday during the project inspection and impact assessment of the 90KW solar hybrid mini-grid at Adafila, Ogbomoso, as part of his working tour on power facilities in Nigeria.

Adelabu said that the project can power over 1,300 households, including clinics, schools, and mini-businesses in the community.

"The solar mini-grid system uses solar panels embedded in the community, distributing power to the entire community without passing through the national grid.

"The project gives the community 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply. It is backed up by 240 KW of battery storage during the night when there's no sun.

"This community has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply for the past two years; what we are here to do is witness, inspect, and assess the impact of the project on the community.

"We have about 27 mini-grid solar systems spread across the state and other locations in Nigeria," he said.

The minister noted that the solar hybrid mini-grid project had taken people out of the energy poverty that they had been suffering from for a long time.

"With this project, people can improve their businesses because the availability of electricity empowers them to conveniently utilise the skills they have learned and smoothly run their businesses.

"We are going to do more of this project nationwide to bring renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier inspected the 132KV substations in Oyo and Ogbomoso.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, receiving minister in his palace, urged the ministry to expedite work on the installation of transmission lines on the newly-installed 132KV substation in Ogbomoso to improve power supply to the ancient city.

The traditional ruler reiterated the commitment of Ogbomoso Indigenes to ensuring adequate protection of power infrastructure and other government facilities in the town.

NAN