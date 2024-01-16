Nigeria: NANS Applauds JAMB for Free UTME Registration for PLWD

As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, started the sale of form for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, on Monday, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended it for its policy of free registration for people living with disabilities.

Giving the commendation, the NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, on Monday said the step would encourage such people to strive to achieve their potential and purse their academic dreams.

"We sincerely want to appreciate the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for such magnanimous gesture. This is an unusual wave in the history of education in Nigeria for a government agency or ministry to offer such. Even at this time of economic hardship, it is a step in the right direction and it is worthy of appreciation

"Now, Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) can now enjoy this dividend and not have to bother with sourcing for the fund to register. This is a welcome development and it is worthy of emulation by other related stakeholders considering the precarious situation of the country's economy as a result of global inflation.

"For the transformation that the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has brought to the nation's education sector in recent times, this is in addendum a testament to the viability of the Renewed Hope promised us by this administration and also a testimony to the fact that more developments and transformations that will the lot of Nigerian students are on the way.

"Once again, on behalf of all the Nigerian students, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, I sincerely appreciate this gesture."