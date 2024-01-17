Africa: Dreadful Afcon Start for Bafana

Percy Tau missed a penalty as Bafana Bafana went down 2-0 to Mali in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E opener at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on Tuesday.

Mali broke the deadlock through Hamari Traore on the hour mark before Lassine Sinayoko doubled their advantage six minutes later to shoot straight to the top of the group.

Bafana now anchor the pool after Namibia stunned Tunisia 1-0 earlier on in the evening.

Tuesday's result now leave South Africa with a must-win situation to avoid elimination when they tackle the Brave Warriors on Sunday.

South Africa Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa, sitting alongside Safa president Danny Jordaan, watched in agony as Percy Tau missed a penalty in the 19th minute.

Mothobi Mvala surprisingly started despite coach Hugo Broos last week giving an impression of the player's battling fitness issues.

Speedy Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko was another surprise starter as Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa led the attack.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma headlined Mali's lineup on an evening that saw the Eagles maintain their glowing record of never losing an opening game at Afcon.

Mali had the first attempt at goal after eight minutes when RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara launched a stinger that drew an impressive dive from Ronwen Williams.

A few minutes later, it was the turn of Williams' opposite number Djigui Diarra to pull an excellent save off the boot of Themba Zwane.

After an incident that took long to be reviewed by VAR when Sikou Niakate elbowed Makgopa inside the box, Bafana were awarded a penalty -- but Tau blasted his kick way off target.

On 34 minutes, Tau promisingly shot from an acute angle but was frustrated to see Diarra save his effort.

Mali almost took the lead on the brink of halftime when Sinayoko came face to face with Williams but bizarrely shot wide.

Traore was grateful when he easily pounced on Williams' save of Sekou Koita's free-kick to open the scoring.

As Bafana were still trying to gather themselves after the setback, they were further frustrated by Sinayoko's shot off Kamory Doumbia's feed.

The game was already out of South Africa's hands when Tau was again denied, this time by the upright on the 90 minute mark.