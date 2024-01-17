Africa: Super Eagles Look Forward to 'Interesting Encounter' With Elephants

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have said they have long concluded a diagnosis of Sunday's 1-1 draw with neighbours Equatorial Guinea and looking very much forward to what they believe will be an 'interesting encounter' with host nation Cote d'Ivoire at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The table-topping Elephants, two-time champions of the continental competition, will look to book an early Round of 16 ticket by defeating Nigeria at the newly-built Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe, while podium appearance-leaders Nigeria, joint-second on the group A log, are determined to wrestle all the points and enhance their prospects of a slot in the knockout rounds.

Defender William Ekong, who led out the squad on Sunday, has appealed to Nigerians from all walks of life to keep supporting the team as they seek for all three points against the hosts on their own turf on Thursday evening.

"We went all out to pick the three points against Equatorial Guinea, but it didn't happen. We live to fight another day. From our side, we are appealing to Nigerians from all over the world to keep supporting and believing in the team. Our objective is to first reach the knockout rounds and then we push strongly from there."

Nigeria created opportunity after opportunity against the Thunder, but poor finishing ensured a 1-1 draw and share of the spoils on Sunday afternoon.

Coach José Peseiro has been provided with options in the fore with the arrivals of Kelechi Iheanacho and Terem Moffi, and the camp believes strongly that the team that scored 22 goals in qualifying (more than any other team in the series) could start firing better on Thursday.

"We expect a tough game because the Ivorians are the hosts and they are also top of our group. But we have our aspirations as well and we believe in ourselves," defender Kenneth Omeruo said on Monday.

Half of the squad spent Monday morning in the gym before the evening training session, which was open to the media.

The stature of Thursday's encounter has been enhanced by current realities around the two teams, but it was always going to be a game to behold since the draw was made, as matches between both countries at senior level have been furious and feisty on the terrain, and even outside it.