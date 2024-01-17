Liberia: Former Senators Ordered to Return Official Vehicle Licenses

Maryland County Senator Gbleh-bo Brown has urged all defeated senators to turn over their official vehicle license plates to the Liberian Senate through the Secretary of the Senate to avoid unnecessary embarrassment.

Senator Brown now serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration.

He made the call to senators who lost their re-election bids during Tuesday, 16 January 2024 session in plenary on Capitol Hill.

He emphasized that procedurally, the Senate Secretary, Nanborlor Singbeh should ensure that former lawmakers comply.

The Maryland Senator explained that this would give space to the new senators to properly execute their legislative functions freely across the country.

"On the issue of license plates, it's key because Monday, January 22, 2024, is going to be a state occasion [day set for inauguration] here at the Capitol," he said.

"So it is important that especially the new senators have their official license plates so that when they're coming to the Capitol, there would not be unnecessarily disturbed state security," he said.

According to him, the compliance of the ex-senators will prevent unnecessary embarrassment to the new senators from state security on the inauguration day of President-elect Joseph Boakai on the grounds of the Capitol.

The Maryland County Senator noted that some of the defeated senators may still have in their possession their official plates assigned to them.

At the same time, Senator Gbleh-bo Brown has lauded members of the Liberian Senate for entrusting him with the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration as Chair.

He is the former Chair of the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Reconciliation, and Governance, a committee now chaired by Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson.

Mr. Brown vowed to serve his legislative colleagues wholeheartedly for a conducive environment.

He also informed the newly elected senators that his Committee in closed consultation with the President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence is working tirelessly to settle the issue of other senators who have not gotten their official offices.