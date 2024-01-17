Liberia: UP On Begging Spree for Boakai's Inauguration?

Report from Margibi County says despite an amount of US$650,000 allotted by the Government of Liberia for the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President-elect, Jeremiah Kpang Koung on January 22, 2024, some key players and stakeholders of the incoming Unity Party, and the county administration, are seriously soliciting funds from businesses in the county for inaugural program to the dismay of many people.

An official communication seeking assistance from the office of the secretary general of the UP in Margibi under the signatures of county chairperson Cecelia K. Doe, inaugural program chair Mrs Harrisona Tomah Grigsgby Grimes, Dr. Nancy T. Freeman, focal person; and Margibi Superintendent Jerry O Varnie with the official stamp of the UP secretary general in the county is being circulated to business houses and institutions.

The extract of the communication reads: "Margibi County will be celebrating the inauguration of Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Kpang Koung, President and Vice President-elect on January 22, 2024, in the various political districts of Margibi County focus in Kakata. With the above, we are kindly asking your institution/business to assist us financially to make this day a successful one in Margibi County."

An inside source of the UP in Margibi told the NEW DAWN that an amount of US$2,500 is being allocated per district, but the team on the ground sees the amount as insufficient.

Some are wondering in the county why the UP didn't make projection to national government that could save them the headache of looking for financial support for the President's inauguration.

President-elect Boakai recently promised US$5,000 to each electoral district (totaling 73 districts) across Liberia for the inaugural celebration, as all citizens cannot gather in Monrovia for the historic event.

A former Vice President of Liberia, Ambassador Boakai is the declared winner of the 14 November 2023 Presidential Runoff Election lost by incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

Mr. Weah has since conceded and appointed a transitional ream that is working with the incoming administration for smooth hand over of power. Editing by Jonathan Browne