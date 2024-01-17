Nigeria: Veteran Radio Broadcaster Killed By Kidnappers Will Be Buried Friday - Family

The slain broadcaster had served as the general manager, Radio Nigeria Atlantic FM, Uyo, and Creek FM, Yenagoa, before his retirement in 2014.

The remains of a retired broadcaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Malachy Ufot, will be laid to rest on Friday, his son has announced.

Mr Ufot was abducted by kidnappers on 15 October 2023, but released on 24 October 2023 after he became unconscious in captivity. He died the next day at a hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He was 68.

Mr Ufot joined the FRCN, otherwise known as Radio Nigeria, Enugu Zonal Office in 1979 as an Efik translator on the short waves band.

He was transferred to Akwa Ibom State in 2005 where he oversaw the establishment of Radio Nigeria, Atlantic Atlantic 104.5 FM, Uyo. He served as the pioneer general manager of the station.

His son, Victor Ufot, a journalist, told PREMIUM TIMES that the successes recorded by Atlantic FM in Uyo earned his father the trust of the management of the corporation.

Mr Ufot was later transferred to Bayelsa State where he oversaw the establishment of Creek 106.5 FM, Yenagoa. He also served as the pioneer general manager of the radio station until he retired from the service of Radio Nigeria in 2014.

Before joining the service of Radio Nigeria, Mr Ufot had a brief stint in the education sector, where he taught in two Secondary Schools including, Secondary School, and Ikot Essen in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Late Mr Ufot hails from Ikot Abia Enin in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

"Throughout his life, Mr Ufot was known for his humility and generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and support those in need. His contributions to society earned him numerous accolades and recognition both within Nigeria," his son said in a statement.

According to Mr Victor, a Vigil Mass will be held on Thursday while his late father's remains will be interred on Friday at his compound in Ikot Abia Enin.