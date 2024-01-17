Nigeria: Why I Apologised to Nigerians At End of My Tenure - Buhari

Mr Buhari said decisions were not taken to deliberately inflict pain and anguish on anyone.

About seven months after he left office, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari admitted that he made some hard decisions that caused pain for Nigerians.

He said this is why he apologised to Nigerians at the end of his tenure. But, he said, the decisions were not taken to deliberately inflict pain and anguish on anyone.

Mr Buhari, on Tuesday, said leaders oftentimes make hard decisions and the people are the ones who bear the costs.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with their leaders saying citizens need to make sacrifices in the journey to the desired destination.

"This is why I apologised to such people at the end of our time in office. Sacrifices are still being made now and will continue to be part of our national life and development. Governments will continually seek the understanding and support of the people they lead, for our ultimate good and goal," Mr Buhari said.

The former Nigerian leader spoke at the public presentation of two books in Abuja; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 - 2023, and a volume of five books, "Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 - 2023)."

The first book was written by Femi Adesina, who served as media adviser for eight years to the former president while the second was written by over 100 authors and edited by Udu Yakubu.

Mr Buhari noted that the two publications exemplify the sanctity of records and the role they play in documenting facts and figures, achievements and milestones, either in our personal lives or in the life of a nation.

"I told Adesina when he visited me in Daura with an advance copy of his book; he has done the nation a favour in writing it, as he has provided a one-stop shop on our stewardship to the country. The same has also been done by Udu Yakubu and his colleagues," he said.

"Without documentation, revisionism wins. Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history."

Mr Buhari said his government operated with transparency and posterity would judge them.

"The fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We were as transparent and accountable as possible, being aware of the fact that posterity was the ultimate judge. We kept records of our stewardship, knowing that we would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to us.

"Let revisionists not rejoice that they have the ultimate say in the bid to distort history. Facts and records will ultimately prove them wrong. When some people engage in deliberate falsehood and distortion of facts that pertain to our tenure in office, I take solace in the fact that records are there, and will remain inviolable," he added.

The former Nigerian leader also noted that the cumulative achievements of government after government would make Nigeria better.

He said government is a continuum, adding, "It is like a relay race. You run your course, and hand over the baton to the next person. This we have done, and the President Bola Tinubu administration has my support and confidence, in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams, where there is emancipation for our teeming population."

Speaking further on Mr Tinubu, Mr Buhari said "Our relationship has always been correct and cordial."

Amongst those in attendance at the event were President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, some former governors and several former ministers.