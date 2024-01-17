Nigeria: Explosion in Ibadan, Residents Scamper for Safety

"Governor Seyi Makinde implores citizens to calm down and be assured that their interests are being looked after," an official said.

Residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were, on Tuesday at about 8 p.m., thrown into confusion as an explosion rocked parts of the city, leaving people scampering for safety.

Because the explosion was heard in many parts of the ancient city, there was confusion about its exact cause and location. While some residents described the incident as a tremor, others said it could have been a gas explosion or a blast from an improvised explosive device.

Different accounts listed some of the affected areas including Eleyele, Ologuneru, Owalla, Ekerin, Isokan, Apete and parts of the University College Hospital (UCH) where windows were reportedly shattered.

Other affected places included Gbaremu, Mokola, Bodija, Oke-Itunu, Basorun, Akobo and Sango. Sections of the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly and residence of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the late Bola Ige, were also reportedly affected.

Roads were also deserted as many residents were forced to stay indoors.

A resident, Dejo Olugbodi, suggested that the explosion might have occured around Dejo Oyelese area behind the secretariat.

"I was on my way to visit my friend, whose house is about 300 metres from Dejo Oyelese. By the time I got to Oyelese, I couldn't go further; I had to retrace my steps.

"It is an explosion. The house is badly damaged. I saw injured people being moved to the hospital," Mr Olugbodi narrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that some victims of the incident have been admitted at various hospitals, including the University College Hospital (UCH).

In a statement by the state's Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, the government said there were various interpretations of the explosion, but that its cause has not been ascertained.

Mr Oyelade, however, assured residents that the state government was in control of the situation in the state.

He said security agencies in the state have deployed their officials to contain the spillover from the explosion.

"Governor Seyi Makinde implores citizens to calm down and be assured that their interests are being looked after," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Oyefeso, confirmed that the explosion happened around Dejo Oyelese street, Bodija, Ibadan, at about 7:44 p.m. He, however, could not confirm its cause.