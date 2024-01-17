Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - I Am 100% Fit and Ready to Serve Nigeria, Iheanacho Declares

Iheanacho affirmed that the Super Eagles are looking to go all the way to win a fourth AFCON title in Cote d'Ivoire, though the team will take it one game at a time.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho has declared that he is fully fit for Thursday's crucial Africa Cup of Nations clash against host Cote d'Ivoire.

There were initial doubts about Iheanacho being fully fit for AFCON action after picking up an injury while at Leicester City in December.

However, Iheanacho has since gotten down to business in Abidjan, as he is training fully with the rest of his national teammates.

Speaking with the media in Abidjan on Tuesday, Iheanacho assured the media that he was 100% fit for the crucial game against the Elephants.

"I am feeling really good. I was out for some time, but I am ready to go now. I am 100% and ready to serve the country," Iheanacho stated.

While Iheanacho affirmed the Super Eagles are looking to go all the way to win a fourth AFCON title in Cote d'Ivoire, he noted the team will take it one game at a time.

"At this AFCON, we want to go all the way, but we have to take it one game at a time, and we want all Nigerians to support us. Obviously, looking from the outside, it appears it is not looking good, but from the inside, we have all to do it. We just need to keep working hard and keep believing.

"Going into the next game, we need to be ready to face the Ivorians. They are the hosts, and they are going to go out strong. So, we need to be well-prepared to face them," Iheanacho concluded.