Nigeria: 2024 Paralympic Qualifiers - Nigeria Para-Volleyball Federation Seeks Govt Support

Kayode Ladele, President of the Nigeria Para-Volleyball Federation, has appealed for funding support from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Sports and corporate organisations to ensure the successful hosting of the African qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

With barely nine days until the commencement of the qualifiers, he expressed that the federation is currently at a 45 per cent readiness level as funding remains at the centre of all necessary arrangements for a colourful event.

"Everything that we need in terms of the arrangements is in place. We cannot do it alone. We need corporate sponsors and organisations to support us in this movement," Ladele stressed.

He lamented the negligence of People with Disabilities (PWDs) in contravention of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on inclusion as he highlighted the significance of para-volleyball as a family-oriented team sport.

"So much attention has been given to football in the past. We at the para-volleyball federation are seeking support and help from the government and corporate Nigerians.

Speaking on the readiness of the national teams (men and women), Ladele revealed that both teams have been in camp for over a week and are in high spirits. He confidently declared, "I can put my money on it that Nigeria is going to pick up a ticket for the 2024 Paralympic Games."

Nigeria will host the African qualifiers between 29 January and 3 February 2024, at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Nigeria will compete against Egypt, Morocco, and Kenya in Group A for a chance at a Paralympic Games ticket. Zimbabwe will square off against Rwanda, Algeria, and Libya in Group B.

The Nigerian women's team will compete against Kenya, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe, as two teams will qualify from each category.

The Nigerian men's team will get their campaign underway with a game against Kenya, and the women will square off against Zimbabwe.