Nigeria: Tin-Can Customs Generates N716 Billion, Gets N1.130 Trillion Revenue Target

The Tin-Can Island command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, announced that it generated a whooping N716 billion from goods imported into the country in 2023.

Giving details of activities in 2023 and target for 2024, in Lagos, the Command's Customs Area Controller, Compt. Dera Nnadi, said the command has a revenue target of N1.130 trillion for 2024.

According to him, to meet up with its target, To meet up with the target, the command must generate over N94 billion every week

Comptroller Nnadi said that the target was achievable even as he stated that the command has tagged the year 2024 the year of stakeholders.

He said, "In all, the command is expected to generate a total of N1.130 trillion that is, N94.230m daily. The command is expected to generate N21.666 billion weekly."

Analysing the performance of the previous year, he maintained that the command deployed capacity building for officers and stakeholders as one of the tools to achieve its mandate.

He added that deployment of ICT helped the command to optimise its efficiency in the outline year even as he maintained that more of the system would be applied for better efficiency in the new year.

He quipped that 24 hours and weekend port operations were applied in the previous year.

Speaking further, Compt. Nnadi applauded the officers of the command as well as stakeholders for their cooperation in generating the huge sum in 2023.

"We have decided that 2024 is going to be a year of stakeholders in Tincan Island in 2024. But we will not hesitate to deal decisively with those who are not willing to change.

He called on Nigerians to encourage export of goods which according to him, the survival of the economy of the nation rests on.

He disclosed further that aside revenue collection, the command is poised to prioritise stakeholders engagement and regular sensitization exercise to promote trade facilitation.