Nigeria: Wale Tinubu Lauds Dangote Over Refinery

The group chief executive, Oando Group, Adewale Tinubu has congratulated Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group over the commencement of production at Dangote Refinery.

According to release made available from the office of the oil and gas company, he congratulated Alhaji Dangote over the milestone.

"I congratulate Aliko Dangote and the dangote group on the official commencement of production at Dangote Refinery. There is nothing more inspiring than seeing fellow Nigerians like @alikodangote proffering audacious solutions to some of the country's challenges and being unafraid to be the change we want to see in the Nigeria of tomorrow.

"This momentous achievement not only signifies a major milestone for Nigeria but also holds immense promise for the entire continent as well as raises the bar in global design standards.

This extraordinary accomplishment and the refinery's impact shall continue to resonate positively for years to come," Tinubu said.