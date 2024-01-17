Nigeria: Buhari Never Interfered in My Cabinet Selection, Governance - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said that his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, since leaving office never made overtures to influence his governance including the process of the formation of his (Tinubu) cabinet.

Tinubu, stated this in Abuja during the launching and unveiling of two books titled: "Working with Buhari (2015-2023)" written by Femi Adesina, a former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari and "Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy - 2015 - 2023 (Volume 1-5), by about 100 contributors.

Daily Trust reports that "Working with Buhari" was reviewed by Shola Oshunkeye, a former CNN Journalist of the Year while "Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy - 2015 - 2023 (Volume 1-5), was reviewed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, and a Professor of Political Science, Kabiru Mayo.

Speaking during the launching that attracted both serving and past high-profile government functionaries, Tinubu said his predecessor maintained his words that he won't "breathe down his (Tinubu's) throat".

He said, "After handing over, you (Buhari) said, 'I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won't intrude on whatever you are doing. I won't interfere. I won't breathe down on your throat. We've partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you.

"Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, 'Are you living, are you going to the farm?' you don't hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are."

The president noted that he was still committed to resolving challenges that remained unresolved during the administration of his predecessor, stressing that he would stamp out insecurity across the country.

According to him, Buhari served the country during a critical time, and that he served with dedication and uncommon zeal.

Tinubu added, "President Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period of our national life when the economy was spiralling into recession and Boko Haram had taken over swaths of our territory in the North East.