Africa: I Was Emotional Watching Yusuf Against Equatorial Guinea - Mohammed

The Chairman of the FCT Football Association (FCT FA), Alhaji Adam Moukar Mohammed, has said he became emotional when watching the excellent performance of his ward, Alhassan Yusuf Abduallhi, against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Yusuf who plays for Royal Antwerp in the Belgian topflight was called up to replace Wilfred Ndidi who was ruled out of the competition by injury.

Although some people doubted his ability to fill the big shoes left behind by the Leicester City's man, in his debut appearance at the AFCON, the 23-year old became the toast of Nigerian fans as he dictated play in the midfield before he was stretchered off in the second half.

Therefore, even as his injury is said to be 'minor' he may not be available for Thursday's crucial encounter with the Elephants of Cote d' Ivoire.

However, chances are high that he will return for the last group match against Guinea Bissau.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Mohammed who is credited with Yusuf's blossoming career said he felt like crying when the youngster silenced those who doubted his abilities because of his age and size.

He said he wasn't surprised by the performance because having mentored him for many years, he knew Yusuf has the potential to perform optimally on the biggest stage of football.

"I am very proud of Yusuf. For me, it's emotional. I am close to tears right now.

"My passion is to develop the best players for my country," said Mohammed.

It will be recalled that Yusuf started his career in FC Hearts, an amateur club in Kano owned by Mohammed before his emergence as FCT FA Chairman.