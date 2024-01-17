Nigeria: Cause of Ibadan Explosion Unknown - Police

The cause of the explosion which rocked Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, late Tuesday, is yet to be known, according to the Police.

Daily Trust had reported how the incident sparked tension in the ancient city as residents scuttled to safety.

Some building reportedly collapsed while occupants were left under the rubble.

Reacting to the incident, Adewale Osifeso, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said the explosion was traced to Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of the metropolis.

He said details of the incident were sketchy but deployment had been made to forestall breakdown of law and order.

"Explosion around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan around 7:44pm today Tuesday 17/01/2024. The cause of the explosion is unknown. Number of Dead and Injured yet unknown as search continues.

"The Oyo State Police Command has ample deployment to forestall any breakdown of law and order. Updates coming up soon," the statement read.

Earlier, the state government said it had taken full control of the situation, assuring residents of safety.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said there were various interpretations of the incident.

"But it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the incident," the Commissioner said.

Oyelade disclosed that security service chiefs, including those of the para-military, as well as Fire Service operatives, have been deployed by the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

"This is to rein in the spill-over from the explosion," he added.