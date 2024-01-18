Nigeria: 9,734 Persons Killed, 4,067 Others Abducted in 2023 - Report

Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram A total of 4,067 persons were abducted and 9,734 were killed by gun men in 2023, according to a report by Abuja-based security firm, Beacon Consulting.

A total of 519 persons were abducted in December 2023 alone, the firm said.

The report recorded 649security incidents in December, representing a 10.36 percent decrease compared to November 2023.

Also, 882 fatalities were in December, representing 32.98 percent decrease compared to November 2023.

The report also revealed an 11.85 percent increase in abductions compared with the November report.

"A total of 519 persons were abducted across 229 local government areas in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja," it said.

The report ranks the Federal Capital Territory third among the states with the highest number of kidnap victims, with 67 civilians and one government official abducted in December 2023.

Sokoto and Borno states ranked second and first with 75 and 122 abducted persons respectively.

"On a general analysis of the security development in 2023 (January 1 - December 31), Nigeria recorded 6,525 security incidents including security operatives' actions, as opposed to 5,375 in 2022, representing a 21.40 percent increase.

"On the other metrics, Beacon Consulting recorded 9,734 fatalities in 2023 and 11,714 fatalities in 2022, representing a 16.9 percent decrease.

"Abductions in 2023 decreased by 35.51 percent as 4,067 persons were abducted while in 2022, 6,306 persons were abducted."

The managing director of Beacon Consulting Limited, Dr. Kabir Adamu, commenting on the report, stressed the need for using data to track security developments as a tool for security management and investing in improving the intelligence system.

On the evolving trend of violent criminality, he advocates an improvement in the criminal justice system including a reinvigoration of the traditional justice system and restorative justice in addition to other recommendations.

He challenged the security agencies to ensure compliance with the existing national security framework and to enhance cooperation, collaboration and coordination if they are to meet the imperatives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration as contained in the presidential priorities.

Adamu called on the National Assembly to adopt a performance measurement mechanism similar to what the Presidency launched with the cabinet when he signed a performance bond with them and the permanent secretaries in November 2023.

A former army spokesman, Brig-Gen Sani Usman (rtd) said security agencies did fairly well in their efforts to tame insecurity in the country considering certain factors; however, more still needs to be done.

"Nonetheless, given the circumstances in which they found themselves and the environment in which they are operating, I must say that they have done fairly well, although there is still room for improvement. I think the issue is for the government to give better and all-encompassing strategic directions by imbibing a whole-society approach to security challenges in the country, by addressing political, social, and economic problems in the country".

He said security is a complex and multifaceted issue, and addressing it requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving various stakeholders, including the government, law enforcement, communities, and individuals.

He also called for more effective collaboration and cooperation through information and intelligence sharing among the agencies.

"We should imbibe the use of technological solutions to some of the security challenges to enhance surveillance, intelligence and information gathering," he said.