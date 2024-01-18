Ghana: Teacher Arrested for Impersonating Akan MP

17 January 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Jasikan Municipal Police Command in the Oti Region on Monday arrested Bless Agbenyenu, a teacher, for allegedly impersonating Mr Yao Gomado, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency.

The suspect was said to have created a Facebook account and named it after the legislator.

Mr Emmanuel Klu, a personal assistant to the MP, when contacted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said five victims had written their witness statements, following the incident.

He said more victims from Asato, in the Kadjebi District, and Dodo-Amanfrom, in the Kadjebi District, were invited to the police station to give their statements.

A press release signed by Mr Musah Mohammed, the Deputy Communications Officer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Akan Constituency, said the impersonation scheme involved the unauthorised use of Mr Gomado's identity on social media, especially on Facebook.

"The imposter exploited this false identity to engage in deceitful activities, causing harm and potential financial loss to unsuspecting individuals," release said.

It said "local authorities are urging anyone who may have fallen victim to this fraudulent scheme to come forward and report their experiences to the police."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.