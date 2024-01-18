Ghana: 1,153 Students Graduate From Pentecost University

The Pentecost University (PU) at the weekend held its 15th Congregation in Accra for 1,153 students who graduated with degrees and certificates in diverse faculties, including business administration, health allied sciences and engineering.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, urged more academic institutions to embrace the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He commended the University for their pivotal role in helping to advance STEM education in the country.

Dr Adutwum acknowledged the university's distinguished status as the sole private institution selected to pilot the pioneering pre-engineering programme.

He emphasised that a young person's choice of study in Senior High School should not limit their ability to pursue different academic disciplines later in life when they have the matured to make informed decisions.

"That is why the Ministry of Education and the government found a route for students with general arts, visual arts and other backgrounds to divert into engineering if they so desire after completing SHS," the Minister said.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr Adutwum extended his heartfelt congratulations, acknowledging the challenges they may have faced and triumphed over during their academic journey.

The Minister challenged the graduating class to be confident ambassadors and to utilise the skills and values instilled in them to compete globally and make a positive impact on the world.

Dr Adutwum pledged the continuous commitment of the government to create an enabling environment for Pentecost University to thrive and contribute significantly to shaping the nation's human resource.

The Vice-Chancellor of PU, Professor Kwabena Agyapong - Kodia, in his remarks, lauded the institution's numerous accomplishments over the past years, including the introduction of the Big Launch project marking a significant milestone to unveil industry-based Bachelor of Engineering programmes and laying the foundation for the Pentecost Engineering Village in 2024.

He mentioned the intentional efforts to support staff in obtaining higher qualifications, adding that 12 staff members had graduated with PhDs in various fields, while acknowledging further successes for both the school and the students' front.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Vice-Chancellor outlined the university's commitment to infrastructural development, drainage solutions, and maintaining leadership in spirit-inspired research-driven education.

Awards were given to outstanding students, with Susan winning the overall best graduating student award.