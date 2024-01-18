Ghana: I'll Give Opportunities to the Youth When I Become President - Cheddar

17 January 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has promised to give the youth opportunities to be part of the country's decision-making processes to choose leaders when he is voted into power in the 2024 polls.

According to him, the youth have not been given such opportunities in the last four decades.

Instead, he said they were only used by politicians who offered them money in exchange for their votes.

Speaking in an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV on Monday he said, "I think that the New Force is standing for the youth in this country. We believe that in the past four decades, the youth should have the right to be a part of the decision - how and who is going to lead us and how they are supposed to lead us... In the past four decades, between NDC and NPP, there hasn't been any young person who has stood up with the courage to say that I am coming in, and I am going to become the unifier."

"That is what I am. I am the unifier between the youth and the government. I am going to be a president who will allow young people, first of all, to be a part of the decision of how this country is choosing leaders," he said.

Mr Bediako said the movement through that initiative would eradicate the menace of the youth being persuaded with money for their votes.

"So we want to eradicate and get rid of people going to the same youth and give them money instead, and after that, there is no development, there is no job creation," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.