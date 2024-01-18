Ghana: Bubui Electoral Area Re-Elected Assembly Member Promises to Do More

The re-elected assembly member for the Bubui Electoral Area in the Okai-Koi South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, David Abalo, has given the assurance to continue with the many projects he started, to improve upon the living standards of the people.

"I started with 19 street lights initially but today I have been able to deliver more than 400 streetlights in the area which has not only improve security in the night and prevent night attacks by miscreants, but also boost economic activities in the night for food vendors in particular," he told the Ghanaian Times on Monday.

Touting his achievements over the years, Mr Abalo said in the area of health, he had organised a series of free health screening exercises for residents in addition to singled-handedly enrolling them unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), renewal cards and replacement of lost NHIS cards for others.

In addition, he said he had to personally foot the health bills for some residents who could not afford the cost of treatment, especially the aged.

Mr Abalo said he had established a Community Health Committee (CHC) to assist in health education campaigns of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to enable the residents adopt healthy lifestyles, in order to prevent them from contracting disease.

On Sanitation, he said several cleanup campaigns had be organised in the various communities in the electoral area to rid the area of filth for a healthy surrounding.

These included desilting chocked gutters, and drains to ensure free flow of storm waters anytime it rained, to prevent flooding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On poor roads network, the assemblyman said he collaborated with the municipal assembly to reshape portions of the roads that had been in a deplorable state, riddled with potholes.

Regarding education, "I have supported and continue to support children of poor parents in school and also made it my duty to seek placement for students whenever I was approached by their parents anytime they were faced with the challenge having their wards placed in schools of their choice."

He said his re-election for the fourth term was no mean an achievement, but as a result of the confidence reposed in him by the electorate, adding that "I shall not fail you but continue to seek your welfare through making it my duty to ensure they get a fair share of the national cake in terms of development."

Mr Abalo, who pulled 1,804 to beat his contender Steven Mensah who garnered 1,247 votes, expressed gratitude to the electorate for the confidence repose in him, adding that "I have embarked upon a house-to-house "thank you tour" to show appreciation to them.