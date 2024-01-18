Ghana: Breaking Barriers - the Significance of Ending Marginalisation and Exclusion in Ghana's Local Government Systems

opinion

The role of local government systems is crucial in ensuring effective governance at community levels. These systems are mandated to ensure essential services such as access to sanitation, water supply, public health, education, and ensure local infrastructural developments reach residents within their jurisdiction. Local government also contributes to the overall development and well-being of communities.

The closeness of local government to the people promotes a more direct and responsive approach to governance.

To be able to successfully harness the true potential of local governance, it is necessary to promote inclusivity by actively looking for representation irrespective of gender or age, from all areas and ensuring that voices from diverse backgrounds contribute to decision making processes.

Local government is provided for by the Local Government Act 1993, and it is enshrined in the constitution and delivered by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Various research consistently reveal the good correlation between women and young people in leadership and improved governance outcomes. This is because women usually prioritise collaboration, consensus-building and long-term planning which promotes a conducive environment for holistic development. It is, therefore, very important for women and the youth to always muster the courage to seek election in local governance in deprived areas especially. As women courageously fight to overcome barriers and assume leadership roles, these communities will have the hope of a future marked by equality and sustainable development.

Marginalisation has serious consequences in local government and history proves this. There are many marginalised areas that have faced serious challenges accessing essential services and participating in decision making processes and enjoying opportunities available to the broader population. An example of a marginalised community in Ghana is Tomefa, a fishing community filled with vibrant youthful individuals located in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region. This area, despite being very close to the River Densu, which is the source of purified water and distributed by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to communities in the Region, cannot boast of potable water. This problem has persisted for decades and all pleas by residents to the government have fallen on deaf ears. They continue to rely on the unhygienic water from the river for domestic purposes, including cooking. Women and children are mostly the ones directly affected by such conditions so this is one of the reasons why women must muster the courage of coming out to get involved in matters of local governance. In the case of Tomefa, there are a few people cashing in on the situation by supplying tap water bought from other jurisdictions at high costs to residents who can afford it. This is the same way the community struggled before getting electricity and a public basic school. Even the community health centre in the area was built just a few years ago. Tomefa still remains among the many marginalised communities in Ghana. It is very important for measures to be put in place to dismantle all such barriers to promote peaceful co-existence because when the people are not happy, they can become aggressive which could eventually lead to violence. Uncontrolled violence can cause serious disturbances which will further plunge such deprived communities into more destruction because riots hamper development and affect women more. People feel respected and valued when their grievances are addressed, and they are allowed to take part in decision making processes. Men, philanthropists, and corporate institutions must be also ready to financially support women who are willing to get involved in local governance. It is important for women to receive all forms of support that will make them visible in local governance because women leaders often serve as role models, inspiring younger generations to aspire to positions of influence, and this eventually creates a positive cycle of empowerment, where the community cultivates a culture of inclusivity and equal representation. A time must come when people will not accept leaders, even at the community level, without any female representation.

The 2020 parliamentary election demonstrated the continuous marginalisation of women in national and local level decision making processes

It is possible to change this narrative.

The focus of local governments must also be on bridging existing gaps and cultivating an environment where every citizen has equal access to resources and available opportunities.

Stimulating economic growth to create a more resilient local economy is highly possible by removing all hindrances to employment and entrepreneurship.

As part of efforts to address the negativity surrounding Ghana's current local governance system, the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) is proposing the amendment of articles 55(3) to democratise local governance. This reform, according to the policy think-thank, would open the executive arm of the government at both local and central levels of the state, meaning in addition to the national presidency, political parties will also compete for an extra 260 executive positions at the MMDA levels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is going to fundamentally alter the architecture of the executive power in the country, because for the first time the president would have to share power at the local level with chief executives who may be opposing parties. We are thus going to witness a shift from the exclusiveness of the current winner-takes-it-all system to an inclusive system of governance."

IDEG is also calling for the establishment of an independent Multiparty Democracy and Constitutional Reform Commission (MDCRC), separate from the Electoral Commission (EC) to register political parties, regulate their activities, and provide the technical and political support necessary for political parties to play their roles as principal actors in Ghana's democracy and the creation of Multiparty Democracy Fund.

In his remarks at the just ended 75th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC), Executive Director of IDEG, Mr Emmanuel Akwetey underscored the relevance of remaining committed to building a transformed local government system that serves the people of Ghana.

He mentioned that the path towards sustainable development, effective and accountable institutions and inclusive decision-making is clear, adding that "It demands from us a dedication to moving beyond political and partisan interests."

Indeed inclusive leadership is key to meaningful progress!