Ghana: Tragedy! 5 Perish, Others Injured in Road Crash ...At Lamboya

Five persons died and others injured in a road crash at Lamboya, near Zebilla, in the Upper East Region, on Monday.

Four of them perished on the spot while another died on arrival at the Zebilla Government Hospital. They are all yet to be identified.

The accident occurred when two tyres of a Toyota Hiace with 15 passengers on board, travelling from Bolgatanga towards Bawku, burst, at 9:50 am, the Ghanaian Times gathered.

Those affected were treated and discharged from Zebilla Hospital while five others, who were critically injured, were referred to the Bolgatanaga Regional Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The driver, Gaawu Abdulai, who survived the tragedy, said he was unable to control the vehicle because a front tyre burst, resulting in the accident.

He said "when I was struggling to stop and check the fault, another tire at the back also got blasted."

The driver narrated, "I never had an accident since I became a driver and I was shocked to suffer this tragic accident. I must be worried because five people have died and others have suffered injuries."

Dr Abdul-Razak Mahamuud of the Zebilla Government Hospital, who confirmed the number of deaths, indicated that four died on the spot and were brought to the health facility.

According to him, another passenger who was in critical condition died later.

Dr Mahamuud said some of the passengers attempted to jump out of the vehicle through the windscreen, resulting in severe injuries and deaths.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the Upper East Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Depart (MTTD), Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt) William Kpormegbe, corroborated the accident.

He however, referred the reporter to the Police Regional Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Okyere David Fianko to speak on the issue.

ASP Fianko when contacted on phone, confirmed the incident, but said he did not have details of the accident.

He promised to get back to the Ghanaian Times since he was accompanying the Regional Police Commander for an engagement at a village in Garu.