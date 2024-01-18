Nigeria: 700 Buildings Sealed in 2023 for Flouting Laws - Lagos Govt

18 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — THE Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, yesterday, disclosed that the 700 buildings sealed in 2023 for flouting the relevant state's laws.

General Manager of LASPPPA, Mr. Kehinde Osinaike, said this while leading an enforcement team of the authority across the Ikeja Local Government Area of the state.

Osinaike said the exercise has become necessary for the authority to avert building collapse in 2024.

He said: "In 2023, we sealed more than 700 buildings all over the state.

"A substantial number of them came back to more or less regularise their papers, and when they met the requirements, we unsealed them and regularised their papers.

"Voluntary compliance ensures the safety of lives and investments.

"It also helps to achieve orderliness in the environment and built sectors.

He, however, urged Lagos residents to always approach the closest LASPPPA district offices across the local governments before embarking on either land purchase or property development.

He said: "Obtaining planning permits has been made faster through reforms and innovations put in place by the authority. Approval can be granted within 10 days.

"We are also using this opportunity to inform the good people of Lagos that whenever they wish to acquire any landed property in any part of the state, be it vacant land, or an existing building, it is also important that they contact the nearest town planning office.

"If they do, they will be guided and given information about the landed property."

