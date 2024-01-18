Congo-Kinshasa: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi

17 January 2024
The White House (Washington, DC)
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi on January 20, 2024, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Honorable Scott Nathan, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

The Honorable Lucy Tamlyn, United States Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development

Ms. Chidi Blyden, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation

