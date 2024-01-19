Africa: East Africa's Path to Success in Afcon 2027

The recent performances of East African teams in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and at the Finals tournaments proper, have raised concerns about the region's competitiveness on the continental stage.

With Tanzania facing a daunting task after a 3-0 defeat to Morocco and other East African nations failing to qualify for Cote d'Ivoire 2024, the spotlight now turns to the 2027 edition, where Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania will play host.

To avoid early elimination and make a meaningful impact, a comprehensive strategy is crucial for East African teams or else our teams shall suffer the embarrassment of being knocked out at the group stage despite having home advantage.

The foundation of success lies in nurturing (properly) young talents from the grassroots. East African nations must prioritize and invest significantly in youth development programs.

Establishing well-structured academies, scouting networks, and age-group competitions will help identify and groom talented players from an early age. This approach has proven successful for many footballing nations, (notably West Africa) and East Africa should follow suit to build a larger pool of players.

After establishing the above and have it up and running properly, there is need to have a robust domestic league, which is the bedrock of a strong national team.

East African countries need to focus on improving the standard of their domestic leagues by enhancing infrastructure, investing in quality coaching, and promoting competitive formats.

A strong domestic league ensures that players are exposed to high-level competition regularly, preparing them for the intensity of international tournaments.

We can all agree that this is massively missing within our region, which is why our clubs keep struggling in CAF competitions where they only enter to name numbers!

Investing in the technical development of players and coaching staff is paramount. East African football associations should establish partnerships with proven footballing nations or hire qualified coaches to conduct regular training programs.

This is because continuous coaching education ensures that local coaches are equipped with modern methodologies, tactics, and technical insights, enhancing the overall footballing landscape in the region.

To compete favorably at AFCON and beyond, players need exposure to diverse playing styles and conditions. East African FAs should facilitate export of players to professional ranks in Europe and other parts of the world as well as ensure participation in major tournaments regularly for their national teams.

Regular exposure to top-level competitions prepares players mentally and physically for the challenges posed by continental tournaments.

One other thing, regional countries should explore the option of recruiting players with dual-nationality who have the potential to strengthen their squads. Rwanda has done it before and we can all attest to the results that those squads brought forth.

This strategic approach has been successfully employed by various nations to bolster their teams with players who bring a blend of international experience and cultural connection.

It is a strategy that has been employed by the very top teams world over, and if it works for Spain, Germany, France, England, Qatar to mention a few, I am very sure it can also work for Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Why not?

East African FAs should collaborate on regional initiatives to share resources, expertise, and best practices ahead of AFCON 2027. Joint training camps, youth tournaments, and friendly matches among themselves can foster a sense of regional unity and create a competitive football environment that benefits all participating nations.

Therefore, the road to success for East African teams at the 2027 AFCON needs to start with a comprehensive and coordinated effort to develop football at all levels. From youth development to coaching education, strategic recruitment, and regional collaboration, the region must embrace a holistic approach to transform its footballing landscape.

The hosting nations plus Rwanda, Burundi, the two Sudans, Ethiopia, have a unique opportunity to showcase the progress made and set a new standard for East African football on the continental stage.

With dedication, strategic planning, and sustained efforts, East Africa can aim for more than just participation; it can aspire to make a lasting impact in African football.

Our region has lagged behind other regions for far too long and hope is that we can use the hosting of AFCON 2027 to turn our football fortunes around and for the better.

Seeing what Namibia, Mauritania, Zambia, Cape Verde, Comoros and other smaller nations have achieved, it's not a wild dream to believe that any of the East African nations can become a permanent fixture at AFCON and possibly World Cup qualification once in a while. We can dream!