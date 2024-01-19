Africa: Interesting Clash Ahead as Mozambique and Cape Verde Square Off

19 January 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

In addition to sharing linguistic heritage, Cape Verde and Mozambique defied the odds when they opened their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 with impressive results against their more fancied opponents.

Cape Verde stunned a star-stunned Ghana 2-1, while Mozambique were unlucky not to win against tournament record holders, Egypt who snatched a late 2-2 draw.

The two sides meet on Friday, 19 January in what promises to be a highly entertaining encounter between two sides who have really shown up in Cote d’Ivoire.

A victory for Mozambique could see them make history by advancing from the tournament’s group stages for the first time ever, but a tactically sound Cape Verde will not make it easy for them.

Note that this will be the first meeting between the two sides in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

Cape Verde remains on a series of three unbeaten matches against Mozambique (2 wins, 1 draw), all played in the qualifiers for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Cape Verde v Mozambique

19 January 2024

Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan

Capacity: 40 000

