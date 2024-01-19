Nigeria: Aedc, Partners Sign Deal to Deliver Uninterrupted Power Solution in Abuja

As part of efforts to consolidate integrated power solutions, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) signed a tripartite agreement with Daystar Power Solutions Limited (Daystar Power) and The Wood Factory Limited (Wood Factory), to pioneer the delivery of its first grid-connected and solar hybrid power solution for commercial and industrial customers in Nigeria.

Under the agreement, AEDC will provide 18 hours of reliable electricity supply to Wood Factory (furniture manufacturer) while Daystar Power will provide 6 hours of solar powered electricity to Wood Factory, both leveraging interconnected power facilities to deliver seamless electricity supply and great value to the customer.

This integrated power solution is expected to yield an estimated 44% reduction in energy costs and an impressive 76% annual decrease in carbon emissions for Wood Factory.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, stated that "We are excited about the great opportunities that the transformation and turnaround of AEDC is giving us to serve our customers, both new and existing, in more delightful ways. This project is a product of our consistent questioning of the status quo in the resilient push of our conviction and belief in using diversified energy sources to serve our customers better, while closing the supply gap in our market."

He further stated that having previously commissioned an integrated power solution to serve some unserved communities in our network, the current solution for which we signed the agreement today, is focused on serving industrials and commercials, thus repositioning AEDC to serve all bands of customers within its network better.

Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO of Daystar Power, said "Working together with DisCos, we can provide reliable and affordable power to Nigerian businesses which will save on energy costs to reinvest in their operations. Our partnership with AEDC supports this position. It is just the beginning; we are looking forward to developing more hybrid solar projects for C&I customers in partnership with the likes of AEDC."

Mohamed Akar, Director and General Manager of The Wood Factory, expressed his excitement about the transition from self-generated supply to the integrated power supply which AEDC and Daystar offers, adding that it will soon be switching to a reliable integrated power solution to power our factory.