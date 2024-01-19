Nigeria: Airline Executives Rally Support for NCAA Boss

19 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

Members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have expressed their support for the new leadership of the Nigeria Civil Aviation (NCAA), led by Capt. Chris Najomo as the Acting Director General, while also seeking the support of industry stakeholders.

Najomo has been actively engaging with stakeholders from various sectors of the industry, and the AON, representing indigenous airlines in Nigeria, recently met with the DG in Abuja.

During these interactions, he assured stakeholders of his commitment to foster collaboration in addressing the challenges facing the industry.

He also pledged to create a more favourable and conducive operating environment to enhance the operations of domestic carriers.

Based on the positive outcomes of these meetings, the airlines are relieved and optimistic that a new era has dawned in the industry.

They have resolved to support the Najomo-led NCAA in the arduous task of building upon the industry's achievements.

One airline executive narrated an incident where Capt. Najomo swiftly resolved an issue regarding document processing, demonstrating his responsiveness and efficiency.

The executive emphasised the importance of collaboration and synergy among all stakeholders for the industry's growth.

He called on all stakeholders, including airline executives, service providers, ground handlers, and others committed to the industry's development, to rally behind Capt. Najomo.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.