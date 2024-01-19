Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: Grant Already Planning Tanzania Response After DR Congo Draw

Zambia coach Avram Grant insisted his focus has swiftly turned to responding against Tanzania after Sunday's 1-1 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations draw with DR Congo.

The Chipolopolo surrendered the lead in Douala as DR Congo's Yoane Wissa cancelled out Kings Kangwa's opener.

But Grant is wasting no time dwelling on the result and is already plotting victory in Zambia's next Group F outing.

"Every game is different and the next one will be different from this one," Grant told reporters post-match.

"We will surely put in place another tactic to seek victory against Tanzania."

The Israeli manager conceded DR Congo deserved a share of the spoils after fighting back before half-time.

"It was a difficult match for both teams but DR Congo were much better than us," admitted Grant.

"We moved the ball well but it was difficult for our attackers against big, strong defenders."

After a credible draw with one of the tournament favourites, Grant's pragmatic Zambia now target three points against Tanzania on Tuesday.

On the evidence of this resilient display, the 2012 AFCON winners have the tools to progress from the group stage.