Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Kano APC Leaders After Apex Court Ruling

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday hosted a delegation comprising the leadership of the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation led by the APC Nationaal Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who arrived at the Villa in the company of his former deputy and the party's candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Nasir Gawuna.

Other notable APC leaders from the state that attended the meeting are: Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo; the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure; the Chairman of Northern Lawmakers Caucus of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Chairman of House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, the APC chairman from Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, the deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Murtala Sule Garo, and a former House of Representatives members from the state, Hafiz Kawu.

The meeting came barely a week after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, as the duly elected governor of the state.

While there was no briefing after the closed door meeting described as private visit, it was however gathered that the meeting was not unconnected with the disappointment suffered by the ruling party with the apex court judgment in the state.

Recall that both the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the winner. The APC leaders in the state, had therefore been very optimistic that the apex court's decision would favour them.