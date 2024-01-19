Nigeria: Kano Murder Trial - Court Refuses Hafsat's Hubby, Others Bail

A Kano State magistrates' court sitting at Yankaba has again adjourned to February 1, for ruling on the bail application filed by three defendants in the murder case of one Nafiu Hafizu allegedly killed by one Hafsat Surajo, a housewife.

The defendants, Dayyabu Abdullahi (Hafsat's husband), Adamu Muhammad and Nasidi Muhammad, were arraigned for concealment and murder.

The prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron Dinki, said the defendants on December 20, conspired with one Haruna Adamu now at large to conceal the cause of Nafiu's death.

Daily Trust recalls that Hafsat and her suspected accomplices were arraigned before Magistrate Hadiza Abdulrahman on December 27, last year.

She pleaded not guilty to charges after confessing to the police that she singlehandedly stabbed Nafiu severally on parts his body after he tried to stop her from committing suicide.

Magistrate Hadiza then ordered the remand of Hafsat in a correctional facility and adjourned the case to February 1.

Counsels to the other three defendents, Rabiu Sidi and Rabiu Abdullahi, urged the court to grant the defendants bail pursuant to Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 168 and 172 of ACJL 2019 of Kano State.

The court fixed January 18, for ruling on their bail.

But when the matter came up yesterday, the prosecution counsel informed the court that they had filed a charge before a high court and were waiting for the judge to give direction.

The prosecution also urged the court not to grant the bail to the defendants

Magistrate Hadiza Abdulrahman ordered that the defendants should remain in custody and adjourned the case to February 1.