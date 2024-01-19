Nigeria: Gombe Fixes April 27 for LG Polls

19 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe) & Eyo Charles (Calabar)
  • LP demands polls for Cross River

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) has fixed April 27 for elections into the 11 Local Government Councils in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Sa'idu Shehu Awak, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders at the GOSIEC headquarters in Gombe.

Awak, therefore, called on the political parties to conduct their activities within the stipulated time, urging them to ensure that their supporters conducted themselves peacefully during the election.

In a related development, the opposition Labour Party (LP) in Cross River State has called for the conduct of local government elections without further delay.

The Chairman of the party, Ogar Osim, in an interview disclosed that they are ready to field candidates for the 18 council positions.

He said they however understood that non-conduct of the exercise had to do, in part, with the litigations against the state governor, Senator Bassey Out, over issues in his election.

Meanwhile, the state government has said the polls would soon be held since the state House of Assembly has passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill which contains details of the LG polls.

