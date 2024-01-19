Liberia: Speaker Koffa Appoints Ad-Hoc Committees

19 January 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has announced the appointment of two crucial ad-hoc committees for the 55th Legislature: They are, committees on Inauguration and Administration.

The Committee on Inauguration is chaired by Representative Richard Nagbe Koon and is tasked with collaborating closely with the joint transitional inaugural team from the executive branch to ensure the seamless execution of a successful inauguration program on the grounds of the Capitol on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The committee's responsibilities extend to coordinating various aspects of the inaugural proceedings, aligning with the joint transitional inaugural team, and contributing to the overall success of this significant event.

Members of the Committee include Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon (Chairman), Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah (Co-Chair), Rep. Samuel Enders (Member), Rep. Emmanuel Dahn (Member), Rep. Julie F. Wiah (Member), among others.

At the same time, the Committee on Administration is led by Rep. J. Marvin Cole. Its task is finding suitable offices for newly elected lawmakers and managing other administrative matters crucial to the smooth functioning of the legislative body. This committee plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the logistical and administrative needs of the legislators are met efficiently.

Members of the Committee on Administration are Rep. J. Marvin Cole (Chairman), Rep. P. Mike Jurry (Co-Chair), Rep. Priscilla Cooper (Member), Rep. Bintu Massalley (Member), and Rep. Austin Blidi Taylor.

The terms of the anchor committees, according to House Speaker Koffa will conclude on January 23, 2024. At that time, the Speaker will appoint statutory and other standing committees to continue the essential work of the 55th legislature.

Meanwhile, Speaker Koffa expresses confidence in the capabilities and dedication of the appointed committee members, trusting that they will contribute significantly to the success of the inauguration and the smooth administration of the legislature. Editing by Jonathan Browne

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.