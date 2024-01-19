Liberia: Speaker Koffa Appoints Ad-Hoc Committees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has announced the appointment of two crucial ad-hoc committees for the 55th Legislature: They are, committees on Inauguration and Administration.

The Committee on Inauguration is chaired by Representative Richard Nagbe Koon and is tasked with collaborating closely with the joint transitional inaugural team from the executive branch to ensure the seamless execution of a successful inauguration program on the grounds of the Capitol on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The committee's responsibilities extend to coordinating various aspects of the inaugural proceedings, aligning with the joint transitional inaugural team, and contributing to the overall success of this significant event.

Members of the Committee include Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon (Chairman), Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah (Co-Chair), Rep. Samuel Enders (Member), Rep. Emmanuel Dahn (Member), Rep. Julie F. Wiah (Member), among others.

At the same time, the Committee on Administration is led by Rep. J. Marvin Cole. Its task is finding suitable offices for newly elected lawmakers and managing other administrative matters crucial to the smooth functioning of the legislative body. This committee plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the logistical and administrative needs of the legislators are met efficiently.

Members of the Committee on Administration are Rep. J. Marvin Cole (Chairman), Rep. P. Mike Jurry (Co-Chair), Rep. Priscilla Cooper (Member), Rep. Bintu Massalley (Member), and Rep. Austin Blidi Taylor.

The terms of the anchor committees, according to House Speaker Koffa will conclude on January 23, 2024. At that time, the Speaker will appoint statutory and other standing committees to continue the essential work of the 55th legislature.

Meanwhile, Speaker Koffa expresses confidence in the capabilities and dedication of the appointed committee members, trusting that they will contribute significantly to the success of the inauguration and the smooth administration of the legislature. Editing by Jonathan Browne

