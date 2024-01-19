Africa: World Bank Group Statement On Debt Restructuring Agreement for Ghana

18 January 2024
World Bank (Washington, DC)
press release

Washington — The World Bank Group today released the following statement:

The World Bank Group welcomes the agreement in principle on the key parameters of the proposed debt restructuring for Ghana reached by the Official Creditors' Committee under the G20 Common Framework. This agreement, which is consistent with the Joint WB-IMF Debt Sustainability Framework, represents a critical milestone toward restoring debt sustainability in this country.

"This agreement will help unlock financial support by international financial institutions, including a US$300 million budget support operation supported by IDA, which will be considered by the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors next week. This will help Ghana in its recovery, attracting investments and restoring a sustainable growth path," said Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa.

The Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation is the first in a series of three operations totaling US$900 million and part of a broad World Bank engagement in support of crisis response and resilience in Ghana. The country implements US$ 4.3 billion in commitments from the World Bank through national and regional projects focused on private sector development and jobs, inclusive service delivery and sustainable resilient development.

Contacts:

  • In Washington: Caitlin Denise Berczik, (202) 458-9351, cberczik@worldbankgroup.org
  • In Accra: Kennedy Fosu, (233) 302-221 4142, kfosu@worldbank.org

Related:

Read the original article on World Bank.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 World Bank. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.