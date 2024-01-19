Ghana/Egypt: Mohammed Kudus: "We deserved more"

Ghanaian sensation, Mohammed Kudus feels Ghana deserved more after twice surrendering the lead to draw 2-2 against Egypt in a drama filled Group TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 clash in Abidjan.

Ghanaian sensation, Mohammed Kudus feels Ghana deserved more after twice surrendering the lead to draw 2-2 against Egypt in a drama filled Group TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 clash in Abidjan.

“I’m happy to be back. I worked so hard to get back to the top and help my team, my nation. It’s important for me to be here”, said the forward.

Despite the double from Kudus, Ghana only snatched a point from the draw. The West Ham striker couldn't hide his frustration.

“It's a mixed feeling. As a forward, you want your goals to have an impact on the result. We made careless mistakes. Now we'll have to get back to work, win the next one and then see what happens”, said Kudus.

“We are not out. The objective remains the same, which is to take trophy home.” he concluded.