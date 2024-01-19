Liberia Chamber of Mines Congratulates President-Elect Boakai On Historic Win

.... "As we look forward to the next six years, it is our fervent hope that you will be guided by history, uplifted by diversity, and inspired to lead the people of Liberia to a prosperous future," stated the letter, signifying a sense of optimism and support for the President-elect's upcoming tenure

The Liberia Chamber of Mines has "extended heartfelt congratulations" to President-elect Joseph Boakai who is expected to be inaugurated on January 22.

The mining industry association, representing a consortium of mining companies, mineral exploration license holders, and businesses directly linked to the sector, therefore, expresses confidence in Boakai's ability to guide "the nation towards a prosperous future."

"As we look forward to the next six years, it is our fervent hope that you will be guided by history, uplifted by diversity, and inspired to lead the people of Liberia to a prosperous future," stated the letter, signifying a sense of optimism and support for the President-elect's upcoming tenure. The Liberia Chamber of Mines is confident in your leadership and wishes you and your administration all the best in your term ahead."

The Chamber's letter comes a few days after the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) in its 15th report named the mining sector as the highest contributor of tax revenue from the extractive industry. According to the report, the extractive sector accounted for 17.16 percent of the government's revenue envelope in the last fiscal year, amounting to US$182.35 million, with a little over US$100 million coming from the mining sector.

Leading the charge, ArcelorMittal Liberia contributed an impressive US$78 million, followed by Bea Mountain Mining Company, according to LEITI reports, proving its position as the cornerstone of Liberia's economic growth while providing employment opportunities.

According to the Chamber, as the mining industry remains a cornerstone of Liberia's economic vitality, its members stand ready to work hand-in-hand with the new administration as it " hopes for a harmonious partnership that fosters economic progress, job creation, and overall prosperity for the people of Liberia."

The Chamber added that as Liberia anticipates the next chapter, it remains steadfast in its "advocate for the mining industry, poised to contribute actively to the realization of a vision for a thriving and sustainable future under the leadership of the newly elected President."

About the Liberia Chamber of Mines:

The Liberia Chamber of Mines is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the interests of the mining sector in Liberia. Comprising leading mining companies, the Chamber plays a vital role in advocating for policies that foster sustainable development and responsible mining practices in the country.